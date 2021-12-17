Lenovo Thinkvision Large Format Display Series Launched: Check Details

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched three new ThinkVision massive format shows (LFD) that include ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, and ThinkVision T65. The Lenovo LFDs are powered by unnamed quad-core SoCs and run Android 9 Pie. The LFDs additionally get wi-fi projection by a W20 wi-fi dongle and a number of entering and output ports for connectivity.

Price

The brand new Lenovo ThinkVision T86 is priced at $7,999 (roughly Rs. 6.08 lakhs), whereas Lenovo ThinkVision T75 is priced at $6,999 (roughly Rs. 5.32 lakh), and Lenovo ThinkVision T65 is priced at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh). All three ThinkVision LFDs shall be accessible from April 2022. There isn’t any details about their launch in India.

Specification

In terms of specification, All ThinkVision LFD display features the same technical specifications, including:

4K resolution up to 400nits brightness with Antiglare coating.

Infrared touch with +-1mm touch accuracy

High-performance system-on-chip with embedded Android, 4G RAM, and 64GB Flash memory

Wireless projection through W20 wireless dongle

Multiple input and output ports including USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Serial interface, and Audio.

Ambient light sensor adapts brightness to suit room conditions.

The human presence sensor will save energy by detecting user presence and automatically turns the display on and will turn off once all participants have left the room 2 x 15-Watt speakers, built-in 8-array microphone, and 4 K AI-enhanced cameras.