Interstate Burglary Gang Busted! 3 Held With Over 1 kg Gold, 1.5 kg Silver Ornaments

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday arrested three members of an interstate burglary gang who were involved in a series of house robbery cases.

The police have seized over 1 kg of looted gold ornaments, 1.5 kg of silver, and Rs. 4 lakh in cash from the possession of the arrested persons.

According to Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, the gang was involved in loot cases for the last few days. They worked on a planned operation and committed burglary with full preparation.

The police will urge the court to take the arrested members of the interstate burglary gang on remand to investigate their involvement in other major loot cases.