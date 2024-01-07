Subarnapur: Half-Charred Body Of Woman Recovered From Bridge Box Girder, Murder Suspected

Subarnapur: Half-charred body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a box girder of a bridge in in Deulapur area in Subarnapur district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Locals first spotted the body and immediately informed the police about this.

The police on receiving the news, reached the scene and seized the body for post-mortem. The identity and the cause of the death will be known after the investigation, police said. However, it is suspected that somebody might have killed the woman and after burning the body threw her there to destroy the evidence.