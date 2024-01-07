BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung makes Compose Coffee sales skyrocket

Seoul: Compose Coffee may have struck the best deal ever by bringing in BTS member V as its brand ambassador, leading to a significant surge in sales. In December 2023, the Layover singer, and the second youngest member of the renowned South Korean band BTS, became the face of the coffee brand, initially known mainly in South Korea. However, the franchise, originating from Busan, has now become a global sensation, drawing in over 12 million users in just 10 days.

In a statement, announcing the Winter Bear singer as their leading ambassador, South Korea’s biggest coffee franchise, Compose Coffee said “We are delighted to collaborate with a global artist who is loved worldwide regardless of gender or age. Through synergy with the ‘21st-century pop icon’ BTS V, Compose Coffee anticipates even greater growth next year. This collaboration marks a significant step forward.”

As per theqoo.net, fueled by BTS star Taehyung’s charm, Compose Coffee witnessed explosive growth, surging past 10 million app users. With less than 9.3 million before Taehyung’s endorsement, the app saw a staggering 2.6 million new faces in just 10 days, pushing its user base to nearly 12 million.

After experiencing a significant surge in demand following the onboarding of the BTS member as its brand ambassador, the franchise is actively considering global expansion. Since its 2014 founding in Busan, Compose Coffee has expanded quickly to run 2,200 locations around South Korea.