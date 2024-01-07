One Dead, Another Critical As Two Bikes Collided With Each Other In Bhadrak

Basudebpur: One person was killed and another sustained critical injuries after two bikes collided with each other at Jamudihi road under Basudebpur block in Bhadrak district on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the two bikes collided with each other near Makhalpur chhak due to their high speed. Following this, one person died on the spot, and another was seriously injured.

Locals rescued him and admitted in the hospital for treatment. The police on receiving the news reached the scene and seized the body for post-mortem.