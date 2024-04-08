Stray Kids’ Bang Chan receives a special birthday gift from BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Seoul: Stray Kids’ Bang Chan recently shared a heartwarming story about a birthday gift he received from BLACKPINK’s Lisa, revealing how much he adored the thoughtful present. Bang Chan recounted the story during a live broadcast, where he revealed that Lisa had gifted him a special hoodie for his birthday. The black hoodie held significant sentimental value for Bang Chan, who expressed his genuine appreciation for the thoughtful gesture.

“You guys probably already know who it is. I actually got it from someone who’s ‘Pretty Savage’. And someone who [has] so, so, so much talent,” he said during a live broadcast.

According to Bang Chan, the necklace became a cherished possession that he wore every day, serving as a constant reminder of Lisa’s kindness and friendship. He further expressed his admiration for Lisa’s thoughtfulness and generosity, emphasising the impact that her gesture had on him.

Fans were deeply touched by Bang Chan’s revelation, with many expressing their admiration for the friendship shared between Bang Chan and Lisa.

Recently, Bang Chan also sent fans into a frenzy with his latest bathtub photos. The images, shared on social media, showcased Bang Chan’s charm and charisma – Bang Chan exuded confidence and allure as he posed in a bathtub, showcasing his sculpted physique and captivating gaze. His relaxed demeanor and effortless charm added to the appeal of the images that quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their admiration and appreciation for Bang Chan’s captivating presence.