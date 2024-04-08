OLX Fraud: Two Held for Duping on Pretext of Renting House

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police apprehended two persons on Monday for cheating money with a fraudulent home rent advertised on Olx. The suspects have been identified as Manoj Behera (24) and Satya Prakash Dalai (21) both of Malandapur, Jajpur district.

As per the reports, Sunil Kumar Mohanty (34), Bharatipur of Puri District, came across an OLX advertisement while searching for a rental house in Bhubaneswar. He received an email containing a phone number to inquire about the property. Upon contact, the accused used a fake name Tanmay and subsequently added another accused Chandan Kumar Behera (fake) in a conference call. Chandan introduced himself as the owner of the house and an Odisha High Court Advocate.

They sent the complainant a video of the said house near Maharshi College, Bhubaneswar and finalised it for Rs 8000 per month. They instructed him to make an advance payment via UPI to a different phone number. Sunil paid Rs 2000 and Rs 5000 in two instalments as they promised to show him the house in the evening. However, when Sunil arrived at Vani Vihar at the said time, he attempted to contact the provided numbers, but no one answered.

Sunil promptly filed a complaint with the police. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused individuals had a notorious background and criminal records across various police stations under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District.

The accused have been presented before the court today. The police seized three mobile phones, six ATM cards, and Rs 7000 in cash. Further investigations are ongoing.