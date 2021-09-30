Sri Sri University Celebrates Its Eighth Convocation Virtually

Cuttack: Sri Sri University (SSU) is leading the way in online as well as in the blended mode of education. In an era of physical distancing, when Online Education is going to stay for a long time, such flexibility to adapt to change has given an edge to the institution over others. Being the torchbearer of this new normal, SSU hosted its 8th Convocation Ceremony on 30th September 2021 virtually for the second consecutive year.

The virtual event started by revering the tradition of Masters and the timeless knowledge through Guru Pooja. The renditions of of Saraswati Vandana, Vande Utkal Janani, and the National Anthem by the students of Performing Arts under the guidance of Prof. Ratikant Mohapatra, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Communication and Indic Studies created the aesthetic ambience of the celebration.

Poojya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, Founder and the Lifetime President of Sri Sri University,and blessed the graduating students of the 8th Convocation as the Chief Guest. He inspired the students to become sharp and adaptable in challenging situations. He said, ‘Education is the backbone of a cultured and civilised society. Sri Sri University has become a model in providing ideal education for the world community to emulate. Graduation means moving from one level to the other.’ He advised all to have a combination of passion and enthusiasm so that one will never get fatigued He congratulated the graduating students and their parents. He praisedthe faculty and the team Sri Sri University for itstheir endeavour in providing quality education along with life skills techniques to make the motto ‘Learn-Lead-Serve’ a reality.

499 students, comprising eight Ph.D. scholars, and 491 postgraduates and undergraduates received their degree certificates on this auspicious day. Ms. Manuj Madan, Mr. Anubhab Patnaik,Mr. Puneet Kumar, Mr. Arpan Mahapatra, Mr K.P. Rao, Ms Tulika Bal, Mr Malaya Malla and Mr Rajendra Kumar Behera were awarded the PhD degrees under the aegis of the Faculty of Management Studies. 20 students received gold medals for outstanding academic achievements under various specializations of 19 different programmes including the overall best student of MBA. These students are Ms. Piyhoo Gupta (MBA, Human Resources, and the Best Student of the Batch , Ms. Akankshya Mohanty (MBA Marketing),Ms. Srestha Chatterjee(MBA Finance), Mr.Pavase Abhijit Balasaheb (MBA Operations), Mr.Swadhin Mohanty (MBA Agri-Business), Mr. Vala Shital Bavkubhai (M.A. Yogic Science), Mr. Abhin Sahu (M.A. Journalism and Mass Communication), Ms. Amrita Iyengar (M.A. Sanskrit), Ms. Aparna Mishra (M. A. English), Mr Ronak Kumar Agarwal (M.Com), Ms. Chelsey Saluja (BBA), Ms. Nibedita Subudhi and Ms. Anwesha Prusty (B.Com.), Ms. Chaitanyaa Tripathi (B.Sc. Yoga),Ms Shantwana Mishra (Bachelor of Performing Arts, Odissi),Mr. Ashutosh Dey (BPA, Hindustani Vocal), Ms. Satabdi Priyadarsini Behera (B. Sc. Agriculture),Ms. Sahashrabdi Dash (B.A. English), Ms. Neha Kumari Jaiswal (B.Sc.Computer Science), and Ms. Adyasha Jena (B.Arch). With the help of the Senior Art of Living Teachers spread across the country, the university ensured that the Gold Medals and Degrees to be delivered in their respective homes in different locations of the country to make the momentous occasion more memorable.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Singh, Vice-Chancellor, delivered the welcome address and read the annual report of the University. He shared the University’s rankings in THE SDG, UI GreenMetric, IIRF, and many others. He mentioned the new Programmes introduced in the University syllabuses,some viz., Contemplative and Behavioural Sciences, Cyber Peace, and Hindu Studies. He concluded that the milestones achieved by the SSU so far isbear testimony to the fructification of the vision statement of the University to impart holistic and value integrated education to develop the students as visionary thinkers,withwho would also be socially conscious individuals.

Prof. Mrs. Rajita Kulkarni, President, SSU presided over the virtual gathering and narrated the incredible achievements of the University. She mentioned the steps taken by Sri Sri University to implement NEP 2020. She also shared her vision for the University in the field of innovation, social entrepreneurship, and developing a start-up ecosystem. She advised students to be true to themselves and said that there is no limit to what students can dream and achieve.

A few eminent board members of the Board of Governors of the University, who marked their presence, were Mr. Vinod Menon, International Art of Living Faculty; Dr. Alfred Balitzer, Emeritus Professor at Claremont McKenna College; Mr. Ean Kuok, Chairman,of Kuok (Singapore) Limited, Singapore and a Director of Kerry Group Limited and Kerry Holdings Limited, Hong Kong. Mr. Dev Varyani, Founder and Chairman, VISTA Groups & Subsidiaries. The eminent board of advisors who joined the virtual gathering are Ms. Krishna Hussainali Mathoera, Minister of Defence, Republic of Suriname, Dr. Nandini Tandon, Co-Founder & Global CEO of the IndUS Setu Global Foundation; Ms. Priya Tandon, Co-Founder & President of the IndUS Setu Global Foundation; Ms. Rathi Murthy, CTO & President Expedia Services etc.

Ms. Shatabdi Priyadarshini Behera, Gold Medallist from the charter batch of B.Sc. (Agriculture), expressed immense thankfulness for life lessons and domainsknowledge learnt during the course of her in four-year studies at the University. Mr. Prawin Kumar, who presented the Gold Medal to a student, was mesmerized to see the camaraderie and the great bonding among the students and the staff to that made the virtual event so lively with a personal touch.

The Executive Registrar, Prof. B.R. Sharma offered a vote of thanks.

Many witnessed this grand event that recorded a virtual footfall ofover 5000 attendees including students, parents, academicians, administrative staff members, media persons, civil servants, administrative and police personnel, businesspersons, trustees, apex body members, and the Art of Living teachers among others.