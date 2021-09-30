CSK’s Scathing Bowling Attack Restricts Sunrisers To 134

Sharjah: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scintillating performance with the ball again worked as the yellow army restricted SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to score 134/7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

For CSK, Josh Hazlewood took three wickets and conceded only 24 runs in four overs along with Dwayne Bravo, who also took two wickets.

CSK initially won the toss and elected to bowl. Continuous fall of wickets for SRH plunged themselves to score only 134 runs, losing 7 wickets in 20 overs.

While Wriddhiman Saha smashed 44 off 46 balls, Abhishek Sharma (18), Abdul Samad (18), and Rashid Khan (17) gave their small contribution to the scoreboard.