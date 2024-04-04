Mason Dies After Falling Into Open Drain In Cuttack

Cuttack: A man died after falling into an open drain at Mahima Nagar in Nua Bazaar area of Cuttack city late Wednesday night. The deceased man, a native of Jajpur, was working as a mason in Cuttack.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body floating in the drain this morning and on intimation, local police reached the spot and recovered the body from the drain.

It is suspected that the man, who was on his way home, accidentally fell into the uncovered narrow drain in the locality and drowned.

The locals have blamed the civic bodies of the city for negligence in addressing the issues including open drain covers which claimed the life of a man.