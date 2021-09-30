A Guide To The Last Five Seasons of IPL T20 (2016 – 2021)

IPL T20 is coming back to our screens to complete its fourteenth edition, and we can’t be more excited to watch every match with a keen focus. Before the excitement and thrill comes back to the screens, it is time to take a look at all the glorious seasons that this tournament has had in the past. So, here’s looking at the last five seasons of IPL before the fourteenth one begins.

The ninth edition (2016):

The ninth edition of IPL started on 9th April and concluded on 29th May. It was the first time in IPL T20 to utilize LED stumps. During this edition, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were serving a two years’ suspension over a betting and spot-fixing scandal. So, the authorities established two new teams in their place, i.e., the Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions.

For this edition, 18,862 total runs were scored, 665 wickets were taken, and the average came to 28.36 runs off 2269.4 overs. So, the economy rate was 8.31 in 120 total innings played in 60 matches of this year’s tournament.

The tenth edition (2017):

The tenth edition had its start on 5th April, 2017, and it concluded on 21st May, 2017. Hyderabad was the one to host the first and the final matches of this season. This year, Mumbai Indians had edged past Rising Pune Supergiant in the finale, which marked their third win of the title. They also became the only IPL team to have this feat.

In IPL 2017, 18,769 total runs were scored, 708 wickets were taken, and the average came to 26.50 runs off 2231.4 overs. So, the economy rate was 8.41 in 118 total innings played in 59 matches of this year’s tournament. David Warner from Sunrisers Hyderabad was the IPL highest score batsman for this edition.

The eleventh edition (2018):

The eleventh edition of the tournament was played between 7th April and 27th May. It marked the return of two teams, namely, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, after completing their suspension of two years for their involvement in a betting case in 2013. The final match was played in Mumbai, where Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. With this win, Chennai became the second team to have three IPL titles.

This year’s IPL showed the total run scored as 19,901 for the loss of 730 wickets, which brought the average at 27.64 off 2301.1 overs. The economy rate was 8.64 in 120 total innings played in 60 matches.

The twelfth edition (2019):

The twelfth edition of IPL was played between 23rd March and 12th May. This was the time of the general elections in the country. So, the initial plan was to play the matches outside India but eventually, this idea was dropped. Mumbai Indians won against Chennai Super Kings for one run, and took home their fourth title in the tournament.

The players scored a total of 19,400 runs in the game for a loss of 680 wickets, which brought the average run to 28.48 off 2307.2 overs. The economy rate was 8.61 in a total of 120 innings in 60 matches in the twelfth edition.

The thirteenth edition (2020):

This season was actually supposed to start from 29th March, 2020. However, it got delayed until 15th April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the government announced on 14th April that the ongoing lockdown will stretch until 3rd May, the BCCI put an indefinite suspension order on the tournament. Finally, the BCCI announced that the IPL will be played between 19th September and 10th November in the United Arab Emirates.

This time, Mumbai won their fifth title by defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets at Dubai. For this edition, 19,352 total runs were scored, 667 wickets were taken, and the average came to 28.97 runs off 2334.5 overs. So, the economy rate was 8.28 in 120 total innings played in 60 matches of this year’s tournament. IPL highest score batsman for this edition was KL Rahul of Punjab Kings.

The current edition of IPL (2021):

The fourteenth edition of IPL started on 9th April and it was expected to end on 30th May. However, the tournament was cancelled on 4th May due to COVID scare in the country. Also, bubble breaches were reported from several camps, and a number of squad members were affected by the virus.

On 7th June, the BCCI finally announced that the matches will resume from 19th September in the United Arab Emirates. For now, the top four teams on the points table are Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.

The endnote

Hopefully, reading until here has sufficiently jogged your memory about the past seasons of IPL. So, are you ready and all-set to watch the matches for this edition?