Spider-Man No Way Home trailer becomes most watched in the world in 24 hours; beats Avengers: Endgame’s record

New York: Spider-Man No Way Home trailer racked up an incredible 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours as per Deadline.

It left behind Avengers: Endgame, which was seen 289 million times, to become the most watched trailer in the world.

Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer received 135 million views within 24 hours.

No Way Home brings back Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, who is struggling with the new normal of having his secret identity exposed to the world by Jake Gyllenhaal’s supervillain Mysterio (just before his death) and JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson, who is now a cranky editor of an alt-right news website.