UN Pays Tribute To Mother Teresa With Postage Stamp

New York: The United Nations (UN) on Thursday paid tribute to Mother Teresa by releasing a fixed postage stamp on her birth anniversary.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN and President of UN Security Council for August, TS Tirumurti, tweeted photos. It read: “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”

<>

.@UN pays homage to #BharatRatna Mother Teresa@unstamps released a definitive postage stamp of #NobelPeacePrize #MotherTeresa on 12 August “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.” – MT pic.twitter.com/suVL2DgIfL — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) August 25, 2021

</>

Honoured by Catholic Church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, she was known for her selfless love for the poor and work to help them. She was born as Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, now the capital of Macedonia. She dedicated her life to God when she was only 12. In 1928, she moved to Ireland and a year later, to India.

She arrived in Calcutta and began teaching at St Mary’s School for girls.

According to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta centre, she left the teaching job and began working with the poor in 1948. She received a part of her basic medical training in Patna and later established the Missionaries of Charity, which served many poor and destitute, including leprosy, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS patients.

She won multiple awards and honours for her work, including the Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize in 1962, Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 and the Bharat Ratna in 1980.