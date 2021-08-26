Watch Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Trailer On Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai: Amazon prime video has launched the trailer of its forthcoming series, Mumbai Diaries. The show stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others

Reportedly, the show revisits the night of terrorist attacks on Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Amazon took its social media to share the trailer and captioned it, “the story of those with an indomitable spirit and great courage. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, new series, Sept 9”

<>

the story of those with an indomitable spirit and great courage.#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, new series, sept 9 pic.twitter.com/jcwhulgKuY — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 25, 2021

</>

In the series, Mohit plays a senior doctor at a government hospital. On the day of the attack, he is assigned a young group of trainees who attend to the injured and dying, right on their first day of work.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and bankrolled by Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani of Emmay Entertainment, this web series describes the untold stories and experiences of doctors, paramedics, nurses, and hospital staff.