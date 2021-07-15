South Africa Asks For 25,000 Troops To Curb Ongoing Unrest

Cape Town: The South African government has sought to deploy around 25,000 troops to curb unrest that set off last week after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

Violent demonstrations erupted in the country after the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. He handed himself over last week to start a 15-month prison sentence in a contempt of court case.

Zuma was asked by court to testify before an anti-corruption commission which is examining graft cases dating back to the days of his presidency. His refusal to testify to the commission led to contempt of court charges being framed against him. He was ordered to serve 15 months in prison

Seventy-two people have died and more than 1,200 people arrested, according to official figures.

Looting has hit supply chains and transport links especially in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, impacting goods and services around the country.

The government said 208 incidents of looting and vandalism were recorded Wednesday, as the number of troops deployed doubled to 5,000.