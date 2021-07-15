Allu Arjun’s Daughter Arha To Make Her Acting Debut With Samantha’s Shaakuntalam

Chennai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her screen debut with mythological drama Shaakuntalam. She will play Prince Bharata in the film helmed by Guna Sekhar.

Sharing his excitement for his daughter’s debut, Allu Arjun tweeted, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut.”

“I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam,” he added.

<>

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

</>