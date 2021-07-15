Cuttack: Former BJD MLA Donates Rs 3L Under ‘Mo School’ Campaign

Cuttack: Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA, Debasish Samantray has donated Rs 3 lakhs to the Cuttack district administration through the ‘Mo School’ Campaign.

Reportedly, on Wednesday, Samantray met with Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and discussed the ‘Mission Zero’ programme and methods to increase the passing percentages in several government schools across the district.

Notably, DEO Krushnachandra Nayak, Rashmita Mishra, Former Corporator Ranjan Kumar Biswal, and Mo School Abhiyan team were also present in the meeting.

The Naveen Patnaik government’s “Mo School” (My School) campaign has received an overwhelming response as years passed by.

The campaign, launched by Patnaik on Children’s Day in 2017, encompassed all gram panchayats, blocks and districts.

Many schools have become examples of how the initiative has contributed to the revamping of the school ecosystem in the State.