1621 Persons Killed In Lightning Strike During Last 5 Years In Odisha: Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi on the third day of the monsoon session on Friday informed the house that a total of 1621 persons have been killed due to lightning strikes in the past five years in the state.

Minister’s reply comes after Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati raised a query regarding the same.

Marandi told the House that lightning has claimed the highest 472 lives during the years 2017 and 2018.

As per data available with the Government, a total of 340 persons have died due to lightning strikes during 2018-19, 357 during 2019-20, 274 during 2020-21 in Odisha.

This year, 178 persons have been killed in lightning strikes in the State so far.

The data revealed that the highest number of deaths due to lightning was reported from Mayurbhanj district followed by Ganjam and Keonjhar districts with 123 and 119 fatalities between the years 2017 and 2021.

Besides, the lightning strikes have injured a total of 73 persons across the State during the period.

Answering the legislator, the Marandi also stated that the State Government has a provision to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to deceased families.

“The Government has signed an MoU with Earth Networks that has installed lightning detection sensors at 8 locations in Keonjhar, Balangir, Berhampur, Jeypore, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, and Panikoili to receive prior information about lightning strikes,” he added.