Sony Launches Xperia 10 III Lite With Triple Rear Cameras: Know Details 

New Delhi: Sony Xperia 10 III Lite has silently debuted within the Japanese market. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and comes with a triple digital camera setup on the again. The 5G-enabled telephone runs on the Android 11 software program and packs 6GB RAM. Inside storage is 64GB with the choice to broaden it additional utilizing a microSD card slot. There’s additionally a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite Price, Sale

The new Sony Xperia 10 III Lite is priced at JPY 46,800 (approximately Rs 31,600) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It has been launched in White, Blue, Black, and Pink color options. Sales of the phone will begin on August 27 through Rakuten Mobile and other retailers in Japan.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite Specifications

Talking about the specification, the Sony Xperia 10 III Lite runs on Android 11 and supports a dual-SIM slot (Nano). It features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the Sony Xperia 10 III Lite smartphone that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2). An 8-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.4). On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0).

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and measures 154x68x8.3mm. The weight of the phone is around 169 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, 5G, and more.