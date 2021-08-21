Poor, Ration Card Holders To Get Free ECMO Treatment At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Poor and ration card-holders will now get free ECMO support facility during any critical treatment like for COVID at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. This was informed by the hospital superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty today.

“The critical patients having ration cards under NFSA (National Food Security Act) will be entitled to get free ECMO treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar,” informed Mohanty.

The premier medical institution has one ECMO machine for treatment of critically-ill patients. One more machine will be installed soon at the hospital, sources said.