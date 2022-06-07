Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Sony has launched its Bravia XR X90K TV series in India. This series includes three models with 75-inch (XR-75X90K), 65-inch (XR-65X90K), and 55-inch (XR-55X90K) screen sizes. These TVs feature a Full-Array LED panel coupled with XR Triluminos Pro technology for delivering lifelike contrast and access to over a billion covers. They also include Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio, and 3D Surround Upscaling technologies for delivering immersive sound.

Sony Bravia X90K series pricing and availability

The Sony Bravia X90K series is available in 3 sizes. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs 1,29,990 while the 65-inch model is available for Rs 1,79,990. These are available for purchase from today. Sony is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the 75-inch model. The smart TV comes with 12 months of complimentary subscription to Bravia Core.

Sony Bravia X90K features

Apart from the dimensions and weight, the Sony Bravia XR X90K smart TVs share similar specifications. Their Full-Array LED panels to have a 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) resolution and support a refresh rate of 100Hz. They pack the Cognitive Processor XR and feature the XR 4K upscaling and XR Motion Clarity technologies for clear and bright visuals. For gaming, the Bravia XR X90K series is made HDMI 2.1 compatible for supporting 4K videos at 120 fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Furthermore, they are equipped with light sensors for automatic ambient optimisation.

These TVs are fitted with two full-range bass-reflex speakers and two tweeters that deliver a combined audio output of 40W. The X90K series’ audio performance is enhanced by technologies like Dolby Atmos, XR Sound Position, Acoustic Multi-Audio, and 3D Surround Upscaling. There is also the acoustic auto calibration technology that optimises audio output depending on your position in front of the TV.

The Bravia XR X90K series runs on Google TV, which provides access to popular streaming platforms and other apps from Google Play. These TVs also support Apple Home Kit and AirPlay for seamless integration with Apple devices like iPads and iPhones. They include the Bravia Core app, which allows customers to redeem up to 5 current or classic movies along with a 12-month streaming subscription.