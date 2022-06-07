Eight Of Family Killed
Eight Of Family Killed In Road Accident In Rajathan’s Barmer

By Pragativadi News Service
Barmer: At least eight people of a family were killed while another sustained critical injury in a road accident near GudaMalani area in Rajasthan’s Barmer late on Monday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Punma Ram (45), Prakash Bishnoi (28), Manish Bishnoi (12), Prince Bishnoi (5), Bhagirath Ram (38), Punma Ram (48), Mangilal Bishnoi (38) and Budharam Bishnoi (40).

According to reports, the nine people travelling in a SUV were part of a marriage procession.

Meanwhile, their vehicle collided head-on with a truck, and six of them died on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

One critically injured person identified as Prakash Bishnoi (20) is undergoing treatment.

