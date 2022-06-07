Minor Girl Raped By Stepfather, Tortured By Mother To Sell Ovarian Eggs

Chennai: A 16-year-old girl was raped and forced to sell her ovarian eggs by her step-father and mother in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

On June 6, a six-member team from the directorate of medical and rural health services, Tamil Nadu, recorded the statement of the victim.

The team, headed by joint director A Viswanathan, found that the girl had been forced to sell her eggs to different fertility centres over the last five years. The officials are now investigating various fertility centres in the state based on the girl’s statement.

The officials said that if the facilities are found to have been in the knowledge of the crime, their licences will be cancelled and the involvement of doctors will also be investigated.