Social Security In Odisha Now Includes 50 More Categories Of Unorganised Workers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered the inclusion of 50 more categories of unorganised employees in the welfare scheme of the Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board Welfare Scheme.
The 50 new categories of beneficiaries of the board include:
- Tailors, embroidery artisans
- Bariks, employees working in spas, salons, and beauty parlours
- Maharana
- Fishermen
- Blacksmiths
- Railway coolies
- Potters
- Stone Carvers and assistants
- Lace-makers
- Sanitary workers
- Laundry and dry cleaners
- Weavers, handicrafts, and handicraftsmen
- Carpentry workers
- Folk art artists
- Painters/painters
- Butchers
- Gemstone workers and goldsmiths
- Hotels, restaurants, and Bricklayers
- Photographers and videographers
- Welders, welding assistants
- Electricians
- Plumbers
- Toolmakers
- Dye makers
- Painters
- Mechanical and preparatory electrical equipment repairman
- Gardener
- Furniture repair worker
- Work assistant in grocery and household store
- Florist
- Tent house/decoration worker
- Trade union member
- Entertainers
- Musicians and singers
- Film operators/assistants
- Cinema hall booking clerks
- Workers engaged in making musical instruments
- All types of artisans
- Plantation workers, employed labourer
- Boatman/helper
- Snacks mixture factory worker
- Pickle, badi, papad maker
- Saw-mill worker
- Milk vendor
- Caretaker/housekeeper/bedside attendant
- Cake/candy maker
- Ice maker/Ice cream maker
- Dairy product maker
- Travel & tour guide
- Delivery boy
- Agricultural labourer, cultivator
The Chief Minister has increased the assistance amount in case of accidental death of workers registered with the board from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Similarly, assistance in case of natural d
eath has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.
Comments are closed.