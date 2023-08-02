Social Security In Odisha Now Includes 50 More Categories Of Unorganised Workers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered the inclusion of 50 more categories of unorganised employees in the welfare scheme of the Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board Welfare Scheme.

The 50 new categories of beneficiaries of the board include:

Tailors, embroidery artisans

Bariks, employees working in spas, salons, and beauty parlours

Maharana

Fishermen

Blacksmiths

Railway coolies

Potters

Stone Carvers and assistants

Lace-makers

Sanitary workers

Laundry and dry cleaners

Weavers, handicrafts, and handicraftsmen

Carpentry workers

Folk art artists

Painters/painters

Butchers

Gemstone workers and goldsmiths

Hotels, restaurants, and Bricklayers

Photographers and videographers

Welders, welding assistants

Electricians

Plumbers

Toolmakers

Dye makers

Painters

Mechanical and preparatory electrical equipment repairman

Gardener

Furniture repair worker

Work assistant in grocery and household store

Florist

Tent house/decoration worker

Trade union member

Entertainers

Musicians and singers

Film operators/assistants

Cinema hall booking clerks

Workers engaged in making musical instruments

All types of artisans

Plantation workers, employed labourer

Boatman/helper

Snacks mixture factory worker

Pickle, badi, papad maker

Saw-mill worker

Milk vendor

Caretaker/housekeeper/bedside attendant

Cake/candy maker

Ice maker/Ice cream maker

Dairy product maker

Travel & tour guide

Delivery boy

Agricultural labourer, cultivator

The Chief Minister has increased the assistance amount in case of accidental death of workers registered with the board from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Similarly, assistance in case of natural d

eath has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.