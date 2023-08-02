Hardik Pandya slams West Indies cricket board for not making ‘basic arrangements’ for Team India

Trinidad: India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya criticised the West Indies board for failing to manage even the ‘basic necessities’ of Indian cricketers. Hardik said that while the team doesn’t want luxuries, he is hopeful of the ‘basics’ to be taken care of when they tour the Caribbean side the next time.

After India hammered West Indies by 200 runs in the third ODI to seal the three-match series 2-1, Hardik made no attempts to hide his displeasure about the travel plans and other arrangements.

Hardik was leading for the second time in a row as regular captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were rested again to give more opportunities to younger players like Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad. In the post-match presentation ceremony, former West Indies opener and now a renowned commentator, Daren Ganga, asked Hardik about the facilities at the Brian Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, which hosted its maiden ODI.

Hardik praised the stadium by calling it “one of the nicest” venues but the all-rounder was quick to switch to highlighting the shortcomings of the West Indies Cricket Board during India’s tour. Hardik went on to complain about not having “basic necessities” and wanted the hosts to take care of that in the future.