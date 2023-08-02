SRC Reviews Rain Situation Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Normal life remained disrupted in several parts of Odisha on Wednesday due to a flood-like situation following two days of incessant heavy rains. While waterlogging was reported from many regions of the state, in some places flood water entered the houses.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu on Wednesday reviewed the situation of affected districts and asked collectors to remain alert.

The SRC reviewed the situation with the District Collectors of Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Subarnapur, and Sambalpur. He has directed the Collectors to take adequate precautionary measures and keep all field-level functionaries at strategic locations suspected to water logging/low-lying areas to meet any eventuality. He stressed evacuating people from water-logged areas and providing them with shelter in safe places.

According to SRC’s office, the State has received an average rainfall of 83.8 mm during the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 390.6 mm has been recorded in Boudh block in Boudh district, while four blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 300 mm

Similarly, 17 blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 200 mm and 68 blocks have recorded rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm, a notification issued by the SRC read.

The SRC directed the Collectors to take adequate precautionary measures and keep all field-level functionaries at strategic locations prone to waterlogging to meet any eventuality.

Besides, he also directed to evacuate people from waterlogging areas if required and shift them to safe shelters and provide them with dry/cooked food and drinking water.

“Adequate Anti Snake Venum must be available in DHH/CHCs/PHCs. The local Fire Service Teams and ULB authorities shall take steps in de-watering and clearance of uprooted trees if arises,” the notification read.

Collectors may decide closure of schools and anganwadi centres if required due to heavy rain, the office added.