Skill Test For Driving Licence In Odisha To Resume From July 13

Bhubaneswar: Driving Licence (DL) Skill Test will be resumed in 10 Category-B districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri, the State Transport Authority (STA) informed on Friday.

According to the notification, the DL skill test for the regions of the ‘B’ category except Puri will be available from 11 AM on July 10. However, DL skill test slot booking for the Puri district will be available from 11 AM on July 13.

Thereafter test slots will be open for booking from 7 AM to 10 PM every day. The applicants have a better chance to book their favourite slot at 7 AM every day. Only existing DL applicants can book slots for the DL skill test, the notification said.

DL renewal with retest will be allowed. While the DL skill test for the region of the ‘B’ category except Puri will commence from July 13, the DL skill test for Puri will commence July 14, the notification added.

DL skill test slot booking for other 20 ‘A’ category districts have been already resumed from June 22 and July 6. The applicants have been asked to wear masks and follow the social distancing norms at the testing centre, the notification stated.

The VAHAN services, DL services, Fitness test for the regions of the ‘B’ category shall be resumed from July 13. The VAHAN services, DL services, Fitness test has already been resumed in other 20 districts of the ‘A’ category, it added.