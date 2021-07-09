Odisha CM Grants Rs 352 Cr Special COVID Assistance For 32 Lakh MNREGA Workers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, through video conferencing, provided special COVID assistance for the workers engaged in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state.

The workers, who worked during the three months from April to June, were paid an additional 50 rupees, along with their daily wages. It is credited to the beneficiary’s bank account. As a result, each worker received an additional wage of up to Rs 4,500. A total of 32 lakh workers received Rs 352 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that there is always a special place in his heart for the poor and working for them gives him satisfaction. Revealing that such efforts will continue for the poor, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to work for the employment of the poor by creating more man-days at the district level.

In the second wave of Covid, the Chief Minister has announced a special Covid assistance of Rs 1690 crore to alleviate the plight of the poor. The aid includes Rs 352 crore for labourers. Under MGNREGS, 20 crore man-days was created last year, while this year it went up to 7 crore and the aim is to increase 25 crore more man-days by the end of the year.

Naveen said “During the last one year, the poor have lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown. Therefore, the state government had announced Rs 1690 crore package for farmers, labourers, dairy farmers, and street vendors, taking into account their livelihoods.” The Odisha CM encouraged all to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena highlighted various measures taken by the state government for the poor, farmers, and workers. He said the move by the chief minister would strengthen the rural economy.

Dabugam MLA Manohar Randhari, Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia, and Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak were also present on the occasion and lauded the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership in various development and public welfare programs.

MGNREGS workers from 314 blocks of the state joined the event through video conferencing. Nikki Amma & Kailash Gowda of Ganjam, Suresh Bakhia & Tapan Kumar Nag of Koraput, Siti Pujari & Ghaja Majhi of Kalahandi, Shibaram Soren & Sukanti Murmu of Mayurbhanja, among others, expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the assistance.

Secretary to the Chief Minister (5 T) Shri V.K. Pandian coordinated the program. The function was attended by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner, Agricultural Production Commissioner, Collectors of various districts, and other senior officials.