“Have To Save Country From Dictatorship”: Arvind Kejriwal To Party Workers After Walking Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar after 50 days hours after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him till June 1 in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said he will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi on May 11 along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Arvind Kejriwal addressed Aam Aadmi Party supporters after walking out of jail.

“I feel really happy to be with you. I told you that I’ll come soon…I’ve come back. Firstly, I want to take the blessings of Lord Hanuman. I’m in front of you because of his blessings. I want to thank everyone…people sent me their blessings. I want to thank the Supreme Court judges, it is because of them I’m here. We have to save the country from dictatorship…I’m fighting dictatorship but 140 crore people have to fight it. We’ll meet tomorrow at 11 am in Connaught Place at Hanuman Mandir and then we will address a press conference at 1 pm,” Mr Kejriwal said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received a warm welcome from his family members after he reached his residence. Upon his arrival, Kejriwal hugged his mother and touched his parents’ feet.

Here’s his schedule for today:

At 11 AM: Visit to Hanuman Mandir at Connaught place with AAP workers.

At 1 Pm: PC at AAP headquarters.

A Road Show with Bhagwant Mann in South Delhi in the evening.