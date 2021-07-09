Cuttack City: 114 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 75 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 114 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 114 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 18 are from Institutional Quarantine, 56 are from Home Quarantine and 40 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 75 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 38,827 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,319 are active cases while 37,417 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.