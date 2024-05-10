305 Candidates in Fray for Phase 2 Polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The final list of candidates for the second phase of polling in Odisha, scheduled for May 20, has been announced. The election will see 40 candidates vying for 5 Lok Sabha seats and 265 candidates contesting in 35 assembly seats.

The Chief Electoral Officer, after verification and withdrawal of nominations, confirmed the final number of candidates. The Bargarh Lok Sabha seat will see 7 candidates, Sundargarh will have 8, Bolangir will have 10 candidates, Aska to have 7 whereas Kandhamal will have 8 candidates for the Lok Sabha seat. One candidate has withdrawn his nomination papers in Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat and 6 nomination papers have been rejected across the 5 Lok Sabha seats.

Earlier, 47 candidates have submitted 87 nomination papers. After verification and withdrawal, 40 candidates remained for the Lok Sabha seats. Voting is also going to be conducted in 35 Assembly seats under these 5 Lok Sabha seats.

This is the second phase of polling in Odisha while in will be conducted as the fifth phase of the elections, which is going to be held on 20th. For the 35 assembly seats, 298 candidates submitted their nomination papers. After verification, 23 nomination papers were rejected, and 10 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 265 candidates in the fray.

In the Padmapur seat, there are 7 candidates contesting. In Bijepur, there are 4 candidates. Bargarh has 9 candidates, while Atabira has 5 candidates. Bhatli has 7 candidates, and Brajrajnagar has 9 candidates. Jharsuguda, Talasara, and Sundergarh each have 8 candidates. Birmitrapur has 13 candidates, Raghunathpalli has 8 candidates, and Rourkela has 11 candidates. Rajgangpur has 6 candidates, Bonai has 10 candidates, and Birmaharajpur has 7 candidates. Sonepur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Bolangir, and Titilagarh each have 8, 7, 8, 6, and 6 candidates respectively.

In addition to the Chief Minister, there are 11 candidates in the field. Baliguda has 5 candidates, G. Udayagiri has 8 candidates, and Pulbani has 9 candidates. Kantamal, Boudh, and Daspalla each have 6 candidates. Bhanjnagar has 8 candidates, Polsara has 9 candidates, and Kabisuryanagar has 10 candidates. Khalikote has 3 candidates, Aska has 6 candidates, and Sorada has 7 candidates. Sankhemundi and the Chief Minister’s constituency, Hinjili will have 10 candidates respectively.

The assembly seats will see a varied number of candidates, with the highest being 13 in Birmitrapur and the lowest being 3 in Khalikote.