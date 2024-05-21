‘I’m still waiting for a script that could change my life’ – Esha Kansara

Actress Esha Kansara is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian entertainment industry, having not only proved her acting prowess in Bollywood and Hindi TV shows but also in regional cinema. Born and raised in Ahmedabad, Esha made her cinematic debut with the Gujarati adaptation of the Marathi hit film “Duniyadari” in 2017, followed by the gripping action film “Mijaaj” in 2018, the delightful “Midnights with Menka” in 2019, a leading role in “Prem Prakaran” in 2022. She entertained her audience with an impressive performance in the recent blockbuster Gujarati hit film “3 Ekka.”

Recently, during a first-of-its-kind, actresses Roundtable 2024 streaming on Shemaroo Gujarati Manorajan’s YouTube Channel, the actress opened up about her journey in Gujarati cinema and her aspirations in this regional space.

Esha Kansara said, “I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to portray and bring to life various characters. However, in Gujarati cinema, I, as Esha, am still awaiting a script that resonates with what I truly desire. At my current stage, I accept the roles that come my way and strive to give them my all, ensuring that I play them with conviction and justification. Understanding my reality and status, I aspire to be in a position where I can still consider myself an established actor. I believe most actors come to such realisations every 2 to 3 years. Despite being possibly well-known, participating in numerous shows, and engaging in extensive work, there often comes a point where the industry undergoes a shift, requiring us to start anew.”

She added, “Every role makes you feel like you have to start all over again. Perhaps on paper, it may seem easy, but as an actor, you have individuality, and it’s your responsibility to bring the script to life. As a part of the script, I’m still waiting for a character that could change my life. But for now, I embrace all the characters that come my way and approach them with 100% dedication.”

The roundtable, hosted by Deepali Chhatwani also features prominent figures like Aarti Patel, Manasi Parekh, Aarohi Patel, Esha Kansara, Puja Joshi, and Kinjal Rajpriya in a no-holds-barred discussion about the industry’s ins and outs. Catch this candid conversation on Shemaroo Gujarati Manorajan YouTube channel.