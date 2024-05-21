Anushka Sharma gets a fresh hair colour

Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her son Akaay with Virat Kohli earlier this year, flaunted a new hairstyle. Taking to Instagram on Monday, hair stylist Rashid Salmani shared a few photos with the actor.

In the selfies clicked by Rashid, Anushka posed behind him as they smiled at the camera. She was seen in a brownish hair colour with a middle parting. The actor wore a green outfit in the picture.

Rashid captioned it, “Had the honour of styling the gorgeous @anushkasharma! (glowing star and scissors emojis). #rashidtheartist #anushkasharma #viratkohli #bollywood #actress #womenshair #womensstyling #haircut #hairtransformation.”

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, “This pretty face with a pretty smile, in addition to that glowing skin and shiny eyes. Anushka Sharma is a pretty, pretty woman.” Another person said, “She is looking so cute.” “What a nice person. It reflects on her face. Stay blessed,” commented an Instagram user. That post-pregnancy glow. She looks amazing,” read a comment.