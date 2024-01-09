45 Grams Brown Sugar Seized In Bhadrak, Two Held

Bhadrak: The Excise department officials have seized about 45 grams of brown sugar and arrested two peddlers in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Gitarani Behera and Sushant Kumar Das of Naripur village in Bhadrak.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops led by the Superintendent of Excise Pradipta Das conducted a raid in Amargadia village under Gramanchal police station in the district and arrested the smugglers.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered in the police station against the two accused. The accused have been forwarded to the court.