Singham 3! Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: In an exciting turn of events, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with his entry in Singham Again. It seems the stakes are only getting bigger and better for Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. It already has Ajay Devgn as Singham, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh as Simmba. 

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is making a captivating cameo appearance in the climax of Singham 3 , a highly anticipated film directed by the renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty , famous for his unconventional shooting methods.

The production of Singham 3 is currently in full swing in Hyderabad, where esteemed actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh have joined forces to bring their respective characters to life. Adding depth to the star-studded cast, Kareena Kapoor takes on the role of Devgn’s wife, contributing to the film’s rich narrative. Notably, Arjun Kapoor assumes the role of the antagonist, while Tiger Shroff portrays a dedicated cop, and Shweta Tiwari delivers a pivotal performance in the movie.

