Same-sex Marriage: Gay Lawyer Proposes To Partner In SC After Verdict

New Delhi: Displaying love and commitment, Ananya Kotia, a PhD student at the London School of Economics, gained remarkable attention with a heartfelt post on X that follows the recent Supreme Court verdict on same-sex marriages in India.

“Yesterday hurt. Today, @utkarsh__saxena and I went back to the court that denied our rights, and exchanged rings. So this week wasn’t about a legal loss, but our engagement. We’ll return to fight another day,” wrote X user Kotia while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform.

Yesterday hurt. Today, @utkarsh__saxena and I went back to the court that denied our rights, and exchanged rings. So this week wasn’t about a legal loss, but our engagement. We’ll return to fight another day. pic.twitter.com/ALJFIhgQ5I — Kotia (@AnanyaKotia) October 18, 2023

In front of the Supreme Court, Saxena is seen getting down on one knee and ring-doing the love of his life.

A short while ago, the post was shared. Since then, more than 2.9 lakh people have viewed it, and the figure is steadily rising. Many people even left positive comments on the page.

The Constitution Bench ruled that Parliament should draft the laws governing same-sex unions. The bench was chaired by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and included Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha. However, the ruling rejected the legal recognition of same-sex unions in the nation.