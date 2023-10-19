London Police Detains Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Over Oil Protest

London: Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police in London with a public order offense after she addressed protesters at a demonstration against oil and gas companies in the city’s center.

This year, Greta Thunberg has been taken into custody by the police or excluded from demonstrations in Sweden, Norway, and Germany.

She rose to prominence as the face of young climate activists globally 2018 after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament.

Greenpeace, an environmental organization, reported that two of its activists ascended the Intercontinental Hotel in Mayfair and unfurled a huge banner that read “Make Big Oil Pay” above its entrance in protest at an assembly of oil and gas executives that was taking place within the structure.

Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered in front of the venue to protest with a chaint ‘oil money out’ against the fossil fuel industry’s influence on the UK.