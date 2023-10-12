Shubman Gill Reaches Ahmedabad Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill arrived in Ahmedabad on October 12th, 2023, in preparation for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup match against Pakistan scheduled for October 14th.

His arrival was marked by uncertainty due to his recent recovery from dengue fever, which had led to his hospitalization in Chennai and subsequent absence from India’s second World Cup contest against Afghanistan.

Gill’s absence is matter of concern for India as he is not only the man in form but has been providing the Men in Blue side with good starts throughout the year. Something that was clearly missing from the Indian innings yesterday. Both Kishan and Rohit got out without opening their account.

India’s Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.