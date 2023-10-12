Number of Scrub typhus cases cross 400-mark in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: The total number of cases of Scrub typhus has crossed the 400 mark in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. This comes after six more people in Sundargarh tested positive for Scrub typhus in the last 24 hours.

People of Sundargarh continue to remain panic-stricken due to the rising number of Scrub typhus cases. About 51 blood samples were sent for testing, said reports from reliable sources. Six out of which, tested positive. This has taken the total number of cases in Sundargarh to 402.

So far, two deaths due to Scrub Typhus has been reported in Odisha’s Sundargarh while another continues to undergo treatment in ICU.