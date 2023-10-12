Cataract Surgery Goes Wrong in Pvt. Hospital of Odisha’s Bhadrak 

Bhadrak: As many as six senior citizens allegedly suffered permanent visual loss due to a defective cataract operation procedure in a private eye hospital at Dahani Gadia of Bhadrak district.

Reportedly, the operations were done between September 28 and 30. Instead of restoring their normal vision after the surgery, the patients lost their sight permanently.

This unfortunate incident created a stir at the hospital. The patients and their relatives lodged complaints at Bhadrak town police station against the hospital for negligence.

“Before the operation, I could see slightly in my right eye. But after the operation, I couldn’t see anything in that eye,” a patient said.

On being informed, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Santosh Patra visited the hospital for an inquiry and collected documents from the authorities.

An appropriate action will be taken against those responsible after a proper investigation,” CDMO assured.