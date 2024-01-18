Shree Jagannath Express bus flagged off 

Puri: Shree Jagannath Express bus will help people reach the shrine with ease. The Chief Minister launched this bus service on January 18.

Reports say that, Shree Jagannath Express bus will run from all the districts in Odisha to Puri. This information has been given by OSRTC. Devotees of Lord Jagannath will no longer have to face the problem of going to and returning from the shrine.

Devotees will travel to Puri in these comfortable air-conditioned bus.

In the first phase, this bus service will be started from 15 district headquarters to the Jagannath Temple. For this, 15 new Volvo buses have arrived in Bhubaneswar.

In the first phase of bus service from village to block was started called LACCMI bus. In the second phase, the bus service will be started from the block to the city headquarters and in the third phase, the bus service will be started from the city to Puri via Bhubaneswar.