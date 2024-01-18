BDA Announces Launch Of Third Edition Of ‘Ekamra Walks’

Bhubaneswar: Immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of the “Temple City of India” as the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) proudly unveils the third edition of “Ekamra Walks.” Commencing on January 20 and extending every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the end of March, this extraordinary initiative invites residents and tourists alike to embark on an enlightening journey through the historical marvels of Bhubaneswar.

Under the expert guidance of knowledgeable and experienced guides, Ekamra Walks promises to unravel captivating tales that span centuries and generations. This edition introduces diverse trails, including the Nature Trail set in three locations in Deras and Nandanakanan, the Culture Trail showcasing Odia and tribal culture, the Little Explorer’s Trail designed for children, and the Food Trail, delving into forgotten Odia recipes.

Notably, the event will feature the ‘Essence of Odia’ trail, coinciding with the Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani from February 3 to 5 in the state capital. Participants will delve into Tantra Sadhana, an ancient spiritual practice intricately woven into Odisha’s cultural fabric.

As you navigate through the city’s culinary landscape, savour traditional dishes like Dalma, Pakhala, and Chhena Poda—culinary manifestations of Odisha’s cultural heritage. Beyond gastronomic delights, participants will explore exquisite temples, ancient structures, and architectural wonders that define Bhubaneswar’s enchanting landscape.

Engage in interactive sessions with local artisans, craftsmen, and experts, providing a hands-on experience of the city’s living heritage. Ekamra Walks invites all interested individuals to register and discover event details at www.ekamrawalks.com, promising an unforgettable odyssey through the heart of Bhubaneswar’s cultural legacy.