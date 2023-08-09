Short Film ‘Ghuspaith Between Borders’ To Be Screened At Rhode Island International Film Fest

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh’s upcoming short film “Ghuspaith Between Borders”, inspired by the life of Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, will be screened at the Rhode Island International Film Festival 2023.

Written and directed by Mihir Kalpana Lath, the short sheds light on the hidden complexities of the illegal cattle trade, cow smuggling, human trafficking, the refugee crisis, and ethnic cleansing, a press release stated.

“Revolving around the life of an Indian photojournalist named Manav (played by Sadh) the short raises a poignant question: ‘Where do we draw the borders between humanity?” the official plotline read.

The 27th edition of film gala will run till August 13 in

“It’s been an enriching experience working on this project. ‘Ghuspaith’ is our tribute to photojournalists like Danish Siddiqui, who risk their lives to report to us the realities of the world. Having our film being selected for this festival is an absolute honour and I am hopeful that it will go far from here,” Lath said in a statement.

“Ghuspaith Between Borders” is produced by Girish Arora and presented by filmmaker Shakun Batra through his banner Jouska Films. It also features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pamela Bhutoria and Korak Samanta.

“As makers of this really special film, our hearts are full and we look forward to present our short to the audiences from different parts of the world. For years, The Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival has been bringing together cinema lovers from various cultures and it’s truly an honour to be here this year with our film,” Batra said.