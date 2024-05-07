“I write something that is relatable, something which is inspiring!”: Nitesh Tiwari 

Nitesh Tiwari is a National Award-winning filmmaker who has earned accolades for helming iconic films like Chillar Party, Dangal, and Chhichhore among many others. The filmmaker has always delivered a story that connects with the audience and gives a very interesting narrative to the audience. He has always been appreciated for his filmmaking and film-writing process which are also reflected well in his films.

Nitesh Tiwari spoke about his filmmaking and film-writing process. He also mentioned why he ends up writing youth-centric stories. Nitesh opened up about why he chose youth-centric stories. Describing his writing style, Nitesh says, “I write something that is relatable, something which is inspiring and something that haste-khelte aap koi badi baat keh jaaye (says something profound in a light-hearted manner).”

Well, it’s indeed worth to reckon that Nitesh Tiwari is a filmmaker who has delivered impactful cinema. With every other film, the filmmaker creates a stir among the audience by narrating a new story that resonates highly with the audience. With his influential filmmaking, Nitesh has created a niche for himself in the entertainment industry while his films are the representation of various themes in contemporary cinema. His films like Chillar Party, Bhoothnath Returns, Dangal, Chhichhore, Bawaal, and many more, are indeed special in their own way. These films stand as a testament to Nitesh’s storytelling and all these films left an impact on society with their stories.