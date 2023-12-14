Shashi Tharoor Gives Shoutout To MP Who Caught Lok Sabha Intruder

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has praised his party colleague Gurjeet Singh Aujla, for restraining one of the two intruders who jumped from the Parliament visitor’s gallery and set off smoke bombs inside the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP applauded his “brave colleague” for confronting the intruder. “Singh is King! Awesome Aujla, my brave colleague, who confronted the intruder in the Lok Sabha,” the leader wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A video showed Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma leaping into the Lok Sabha chamber. While Sharma jumped over desks and raced towards the speaker’s chair, Manoranjan sprayed yellow smoke from a canisters.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla was one of the leaders inside the Lok Sabha who caught hold of Sharma. The leader said he saw Sharma take off his shoe and get another smoke canister out when he snatched it from him.

“He was holding something in his hand which was emitting yellow smoke. I garbbed it from him and threw it away,” he told reporters outside the Parliament, showing his hand covered in yellow pigment.

At least four MPs were seen raining blow on Sharma. One leader yanked him by the hair while others continued to hit him. The video shows yellow smoke swirling around the MPs as they attack the intruder.

Sagar Sharma, D Manoranjan, Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde, who burst red and yellow canisters inside and outside the Parliament have been arrested and charged under the under anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of Indian Penal Code.