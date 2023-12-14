Lok Sabha Secretariat Suspends 7 Personnel For Parliament Security Lapse

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended seven personnel for yesterday’s security lapse incident which triggered a massive scare on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.