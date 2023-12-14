Lok sabha
BreakingNationalTop News

Lok Sabha Secretariat Suspends 7 Personnel For Parliament Security Lapse

By Ananya Pattnaik
21

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended seven personnel for yesterday’s security lapse incident which triggered a massive scare on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

 

Ananya Pattnaik 301 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking