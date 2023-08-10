Shah Rukh Releases New Poster With Co-stars Nayanthara & Vijay Sethupathi From ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan released a new poster of himself alongside co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi from his upcoming movie ‘Jawan’.

A fully armed Nayanthara stands in the centre of the poster, with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi on either side.

The poster showed Shah Rukh in a bald look, as well as a close-up of Vijay Sethupathi’s face. He can be seen wearing sunglasses and a long, white beard. On the poster, Nayanthara could be seen firing out shots from a rifle while sporting an all black outfit.

“The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption.

The much-awaited movie starring Shah Rukh Khan is scheduled to hit theatres on 7th September,