Shah Rukh Khan confirms ‘Dunki’ release on Christmas

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Dunki has been eagerly awaited by the masses ever since the first look was released. Now, accelerating the ever-rising frenzy around Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial, its release has been confirmed for Christmas by the man himself Shah Rukh Khan.

It was the press event of Jawan when SRK was winning the hearts of the audience with his charm. Then came the moment, SRK confirmed the release of his much-awaited Dunki.

While addressing the crowd, SRK mentioned he brought his film on national events like the Republic Day with ‘Pathaan’, on Janmashtami with ‘Jawan’, and now on Christmas with ‘Dunki’.

‘Dunki’ indeed is a very special film that marks the first collaboration between SRK and Raju Hirani. The film will star Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan.