Sexual Harassment: Singer Shaurin Bhatt Gets Interim Protection From Orissa HC

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection to singer Shaurin Bhatt till August 25 in connection with the sexual harassment case.

But, the singer has to appear before the police. The court also ordered recording of the statement of the victim under section 164 before the magistrate. Bhatt, a popular singer of national level is accused of sexual harassment.

A had lodged an FIR in this regard at Jagatpur police station in June, alleging sexual harassment by the singer. Later the case was referred to Mahila police station.

According to the complaint, Shaurin had been harassing the woman both physically and mentally after promising her of marrying and after giving her a break in singing. He also allegedly took Rs 9 lakh from her. The singer and the woman were in a love relationship for the past several years, according to the complaint.

Acting on the FIR, Mahila police had registered a case (No-78/2023) in this connection under Sections 294, 323, 341, 376, 417, 493 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.