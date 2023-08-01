Odisha Outsourcing Staff Withdraw Stir After Govt Assurance 

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Outsourcing Employees Association on Tuesday withdrew the strike following a discussion with the senior officials at the Chief Minister Grievance cell today.

The association has informed that it decided to withdraw stir after government assured to fulfill their demands within a month.

A delegation of the association today submitted a memorandum at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell. A detailed discussion was held regarding their demands. Their various demands will be investigated properly, CMO stated.

The outsourcing staff had been agitating in different times pressing for their demands including job regularization, salary hike. They said they are working with meager salary in comparison to the government staff.